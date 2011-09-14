Jester's End

Created by Gordon Napier and Dashinvaine's Art.

In your time of dying

Struggling, raspy breath

Do you remember sexy squealing

As you fight impending Death?

The soaring costs of enlightenment

Hypocrisy and betrayal

Ill-gotten leadership

Hear that final nail.

You shame your Most Worshipful brothers

Your soul forever gone

Feeding all your addictions

A slave, no longer strong.

Here’s your grim reality

Exploiting women and girls?

You are the worst of humanity

The filth around you swirls.

Time to stand before your Grandmother,

To stand before your wife.

To stand before your daughters

And confess your wicked life.

Tell them of your high price drunks

Your Bacchanalian, sleepless nights

Confess your bags of penis pills

Describe the sex delights.

Feel your inner demons fight

Where you’re dying, sick and black

From all that is so very wrong

With your predatory packs.

There is no redemption song

No Grand Master’s blessing spell.

No incantation or magic sing-along

To save you from your hell.

But this is not the worst of it

Because as you pass away

It's a tortured, ghastly journey

Of never ending days.

Discarded on a writhing pile

You're thrown at bloody, studded walls

Because your life personified

The very worst of all.

The man who rapes 13 year olds.

The cop and sheriff who lie.

The judge who pimps from his chambers.

And those proud among such guys.

Then there’s your faithful, loving wife

Ignorant, blind and dumb

Sadly clinging to fading hope

Sucking on her thumb.

Retirement years spoiled

Husband’s sleeping around

She finds the texts and messages

Long weekends out of town.

Weekends away at meetings

Or “Shriner” get togethers

Paying to screw your weekend girl

Abandoning all that matters.

It’s like a growing wormy brain

Being eaten through and through

Paying the darkest price of sin

To be among the few.

Lying in front of your family

And loved ones you’ve betrayed

Every person you’ve ever harmed

For each hooker that you’ve laid.

What kind of a man has to pay for sex?

Or the company of girls?

And then brag about living a life so low,

So heartless and so cruel.

To hide behind sick children

Pretending to be nice

Pretending to be ethical

It’s time to roll the dice.

It’s now too late to live right

You’re your own worst foe

You really have no honor

And now it’s time to go.

