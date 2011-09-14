Jester's End

In your time of dying
Struggling, raspy breath
Do you remember sexy squealing
As you fight impending Death?
The soaring costs of enlightenment
Hypocrisy and betrayal
Ill-gotten leadership
Hear that final nail.
You shame your Most Worshipful brothers
Your soul forever gone
Feeding all your addictions
A slave, no longer strong.
Here’s your grim reality
Exploiting women and girls?
You are the worst of humanity
The filth around you swirls.
Time to stand before your Grandmother,
To stand before your wife.
To stand before your daughters
And confess your wicked life.
Tell them of your high price drunks
Your Bacchanalian, sleepless nights
Confess your bags of penis pills
Describe the sex delights.
Feel your inner demons fight
Where you’re dying, sick and black
From all that is so very wrong
With your predatory packs.
There is no redemption song
No Grand Master’s blessing spell.
No incantation or magic sing-along
To save you from your hell.
But this is not the worst of it
Because as you pass away
It's a tortured, ghastly journey
Of never ending days.
Discarded on a writhing pile
You're thrown at bloody, studded walls
Because your life personified
The very worst of all.
The man who rapes 13 year olds.
The cop and sheriff who lie.
The judge who pimps from his chambers.
And those proud among such guys.
Then there’s your faithful, loving wife
Ignorant, blind and dumb
Sadly clinging to fading hope
Sucking on her thumb.
Retirement years spoiled
Husband’s sleeping around
She finds the texts and messages
Long weekends out of town.
Weekends away at meetings
Or “Shriner” get togethers
Paying to screw your weekend girl
Abandoning all that matters.
It’s like a growing wormy brain
Being eaten through and through
Paying the darkest price of sin
To be among the few.
Lying in front of your family
And loved ones you’ve betrayed
Every person you’ve ever harmed
For each hooker that you’ve laid.
What kind of a man has to pay for sex?
Or the company of girls?
And then brag about living a life so low,
So heartless and so cruel.
To hide behind sick children
Pretending to be nice
Pretending to be ethical
It’s time to roll the dice.
It’s now too late to live right
You’re your own worst foe
You really have no honor
And now it’s time to go.
All copies of material reprinted or duplicated from "by Sandy Frost" must include the following credit line: From Copyright © 2011 by Sandy Frost. Used by permission. http://sandyfrost.newsvine.com/