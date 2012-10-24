Coverage of Jesters in Congress Expands to Florida

To see article which aired 10-16-2012: http://www.wctv.tv/home/headlines/Florida-Congressman-174484421.html Gus Bilirakis (R), District 12-FL tied to FEC-JESTER SCANDAL Watch on YouTube

United States Congressman Gus Bilirakis who reported on FEC expense reports that he spent campaign contributions on Royal Order of Jesters membership fees and event registration.

Candidate John Russell revealed the Bilirakis - Jester campaign contribution scandal last Monday, October 15.

The next day, Andy Alcock of WCTV began reporting about how Congressman Gus Bilirakis used campaign contributions for Jester dues and event registration. Alcock's investigation includes a request for investigation from the head of Florida's Democratic Party.

My article that first broke this news on September 27 can be found here.

October 15, 2012--John Russell broke the news of this scandal to the audience and attending press in his closing statement at the Chamber of Commerce-Dade City and Zephyr Hills, Florida Candidate Forum. The forum was held at the Adventist Christian Academy, Dade City. The moderators of the event were Tom Jackson, "Tampa Tribune" and C.T. Bowen, "Tampa Bay Times." John Russell is a No Party Affiliation (NPA) candidate for U.S. Congress, Florida District 12, which covers Pasco County and parts of Hillsborough and North Pinellas, Florida.

