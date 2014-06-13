My Journalism My Way

Third SPJ Northwest Excellence in Journalism award for this investigation into the Shriners hospital system and possible DoD, FDA, SEC and IRS fraud. The date of this story is June 13, 2015. The awards gala was held a year later, to the date.

First of two cataract surgeries, Nov, 2012.

Four days after neck surgery.

One of many scars.

Taking time to heal.

Note: This is an announcement with personal opinions. Much like an editorial. If you don't like my opinion, post a comment below. Or not. Thank you, Sandy

I’m doing this after some serious health challenges. Double cataract surgery. Put on insulin for pancreatic failure AKA sugar sickness AKA diabetes. A recent eye hemorrhage. Seriously suffered for seven years before neck surgery, like Peyton Manning’s, but mine went wrong.

Records show that the anesthesiologist could not intubate me and had to call his partner. A MRI showed 5 -7 mini strokes. The surgeon referred me for a CANs test that showed I was cognitively impaired with memory loss after the operation at the end of July 2013. After realizing I could not work like the one-woman newsroom I was before, I became suicidal. Thanks to the intervention of healthcare providers at a nearby Native American clinic, I was put on medicines to alleviate my depression. In early January, a neurologist said there was nothing anyone could do to help me.

More depressing is the rejection by three malpractice attorneys who said I have a claim but my age, diabetes and irregular sleep patterns could be factors that mitigate the brain damage. They said my case would not provide their firms positive ROI, especially with 80% of medical defendants winning.

Today, my only job is to be happy. I try to make the bed, do dishes, laundry and take care of our cats.

Try is the operative word.

Hopefully I can train the cats to use the toilet instead of drink from it! I love working in the yard with our awesome plants. But if I don’t do anything, that’s OK too. I have a wonderful support system starting with my huzby, son Offey and his girl friend, Katie Ann.

I know it’s been hard on them. Now don’t get me wrong. The neck surgery was just over ten months ago and I have gotten much better. Mmmy stttutter provides some entertainment. But it was like going into surgery AOK and coming out with brain damage, like with the early stages of dementia.

The saddest thing was when our 30-year-old son looked at me a few weeks after and said “Where did my Mom go?”

I guess part of me is gone.

There is an upside to all of this. My ADD is gone. It was this “learning disability” that helped me process vast amounts of information into least common denominator files. My brain was like a frog in a blender but the frog lives. And I can sing better than before, which is saying something since I was pretty much tone deaf. And I’ve lost about 45 lbs. So, Yay!

Now is the time for me to transition this body of work into something akin to institutional intervention. What is worse than criminals swearing secrecy to forsake their marriages, integrity and oaths to uphold the constitution so they can party like they’re in Vegas AND at taxpayer expense? This is just part of what I’ve reported about the Shriners’ secret sex club, the Royal Order of Jesters.

Two weeks after I wrote and published the first ever article exposing the Jesters, I reported on a court case that called on 19 Jesters to testify about their first hand experience with underage prostitutes while on a fishing trip in Brazil. This is how I learned about the horrific crime of child sex tourism. Two weeks after that, I reported on a case first reported by Dan Herbeck and Andrew Besecker of the Buffalo News. Three Jesters were busted in a human trafficking sting and pleaded guilty to violating the Mann Act for taking people over state lines for commerce. A state Supreme Court judge, his law clerk and a retired police captain, all took an undocumented alien prostitute from Buffalo to a Jester party in Kentucky.

This must make the Grand Lodge of New York so proud as the judge was an officer at the time.

Memberships go like this.

First, a guy has to be a Master Mason. Then he can join groups like the Scottish Rite, the Knights Templar and the Shriners. One must be secretly invited to be a Jester. Federal court documents described them as a nationwide distribution network for prostitution. Where are you RICO investigators? Gangs don’t need to be poor kids. The rich ones might be more dangerous.

Worse than that?

A shockingly sad trail of evidence that documents how the Shriners sponsored and ran a clinical study so bad the FDA shut it down. Of course, the slippery Shriners emerge unscathed from this scandal. The FDA ordered an audit of the University of Cincinnati (UofC) because they were supposed to oversee the Shriners’ study. Except true and regular reports were not submitted by the guy in charge so there is no way the UofC could know that things were as messed up as they were.

The UofC is still waiting approval of their Corrective Action Plan by the FDA.

If you know the lingo, you know it’s way bad.

If you don’t know the lingo, it’s way bad.

On the surface, the “paperwork issues” excuse might fly. Except audits found that cultured skin substitute was used in experiments on 150 critically burned children, including applications on infected wound beds. There were hundreds of unreported adverse events as well as the doctors failing to report conflict of interest to the University of Cincinnati Institutional Review Board.

My summary reads thusly: “Let us experiment on your burned children so we can grow a stamp size piece of good skin into handkerchief size, use the technology for a military regenerative medicine program AND since the FDA shut down the Shriners study to exclude all clinical research data, we’ll experiment on our burned military. Then once it works on them and the FDA approves, we’re gazillionaires!”

That’s pretty much the summary of the development of PermaDerm ™ except for a marketing company called “Regenicin.” The company’s legal path through various courthouses is highlighted with betrayal, deceit and possible SEC violations.

Right now, Regenicin is suing bio pharma giant Lonza over their alleged share of a $18 million dollar contract from the Army’s regenerative medicine program to develop PermaDerm ™ for military applications. This is after the CEO of Regenicin sued his partner of seven years, Joe Connell.

The story of Joe Connell is about the guy who did all the heavy lifting but got screwed. Sloppy seconds got Connell hit with a $2 million judgment while he was no longer with the company. This is an ugly snapshot of the ruthless and traitorous underbelly of bio-pharma development. Hopefully, I can finish a Q&A with Connell soonish, unless he’s hit with some sort of gag order to prevent him talking with the press. Either way, there is enough public information to make clear how Regenicin’s CEO, Randall McCoy, found a way to allegedly push Connell out of what was expected to be a billion dollar market.

The smoking gun is that grant and contract applications submitted to the U.S. Army’s regenerative medicine program or AFFIRM by Lonza are based on two patients only, patients 130 and 131. They appear to be ineligible due to compassionate use enrollment/FDA approval, spelled out here. This explains that compassionate use patients cannot be used as part of any study.

Furthermore, a yearlong audit found FDA violations in the treatment and care of patients 130 and 131.

McCoy should be suing PermaDerm’s ™ developer, the Shriners who continually funded this unethical PermaDerm(tm) study for decades and maybe the UofC IRB that “oversaw” the failed study and failed to produce data that the skin substitute worked. It’s not Lonza’s or Connell’s anyone elses’ fault but McCoy’s that his company’s stock was just worth less than a penny. Someone needs to get a hold of the MedCom IG about this mess before burned soldiers are used as human guinea pigs like the poor little burned kids at Shriners.

Then there's that group of retired spies who can’t find their a$$ with both hands when it comes to nonprofit self-governance. This is the International Remote Viewing Association. They have positioned themselves as “keepers of the flame” to protect their version of history about how remote viewing started. My contention is why should these guys be viewed as reliable when they can’t even follow simple rules and regulations?

According to remoteviewed.com “Remote Viewing is the trained ability to acquire accurate direct knowledge not available to the ordinary physical senses, of things and events or 'targets' — distant in time or space, in the past, present, or future.”

This definition fails to include the ever presence of a black pen and reams of paper, especially while being trained. I have been trained in certain techniques by Ed Dames, Pru Calabese, Lyn Buchanan and by lecture from both Stargate vets Gabi Pettingell and Mel Riley.

I became interested in the military’s psychic spying program in 1996 and attended my first conference in 2001. No one was really “covering” RV or remote viewing at the time, so I began writing about it for Suite101.com. After a series of about 60 interviews, reviews, features and profiles, I first questioned the IRVA’s nonprofit status in March 2003. Instead of providing me with tax returns, as required by the IRS, I got a cease and desist email from someone who may have been practicing law without a license. The day after I published the first article raising these issues, I was endangered by one of the group’s officers, then VP Paul H. Smith. My entire body of work was consequently censored offline and I was subjected to a racially offensive hate site.

It was like a knife fight in a phone booth.

Three years later, in March 2006, the IRVA proved me right by posting this IRS approval letter signed by Lois Lerner.

After 11 years, why is the IRVA being included in all this? Because IRVA President Pam Coronado is not following her group’s own Whistleblower Protection Policy. Additionally, VP Paul H. Smith seems to be using nonprofit assets for personal benefit. He set up an IRVA experiment that required students that only he trained, with a “fellow researcher,” Melvin L. Morse M.D.

Dr. Morse, an expert in child near death experiences, was just convicted and sentenced to five years for water boarding and nearly drowning a stepdaughter.

The smoking gun is that Smith used this IRVA experiment in his own training to attract students who want to use their ESP for things like gambling. Tax returns show that he and/or the IRVA failed to report this “excess benefit transaction.”

The fines for this are staggering. Potentially up to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

You might remember Smith from an embarrassing appearance on the Joe Rogan show after failing to prove that RV works.

So, why did I spend those three years learning all that nonprofit stuff?

Thirty days after the IRVA posted their 501c3 authorization signed by Lois Lerner, I was contacted by a Shriner whistle-blower named Vernon Hill. He was looking for an investigative journalist to check out irregular tax returns filed by Shriner temples found by him and a former IRS agent.

The toughest concept is that there are two types of nonprofit groups formed by both the Shriners and the Jesters; charitable and fraternal. IRS 501c3 charitable status was granted to the Shriners, the Jesters and the IRVA. This means they are nonprofit with no benefits going to officers, directors, etc. And they are exempt from certain taxes, fees and assessments. This is in exchange for the good deeds performed by said groups for the benefit of society. IRS 501c10 status granted to the Shriners and Jesters identifies their “fraternal” side, so members can meet and conduct activities tax-free.

So, here’s what is going to happen.

1) My two investigative e-Books with the details are free until next spring. Links are below in the comment section.

2) Open letters will be directed to Congresspeople like Darrell Issa. He heads the committee investigating Lois Lerner. Congress has held her in contempt for refusing to testify about rogue IRS agents flagging tea party applications. She was the Director for Exempt Organizations, Rulings and Agreements and, by signature, approved both the Jesters’ and the IRVA’s applications for tax exemption.

3) An open letter will also be directed towards the Senate Finance committee about all three groups and free e-Books.

4) Other articles will spell out specific violations so investigators can ask the right questions. Specifically, tax returns show that the Jesters appear to have filed an inaccurate 501c3 tax return. They failed to report that the state of Indiana Board of Tax Review denied their application for property tax exemption because they were unable to prove they qualified as a tax-exempt group. This should have been reported to the IRS and was not.

5) Open letters and free copies of my e-Books will also be directed to the FDA, IRS, MEDCOM Inspector General, the SEC and whoever else oversees such alarming violations like those found by the FDA that shut down the PermaDerm (tm) study at the Shriners' Cincinnati Burn Hospital.

6) Alerts will be sent to officials, leaders and others concerned about human trafficking at taxpayer expense and child sex tourism in Brazil. Not but a handful of people even know that there is an active child sex tourism case in Gainesville federal court.

Four Brazilian women have sued former tour operator Richard Schair under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, alleging that he illegally lured them off their reservations to provide sex to his fishing clients. Schair’s clients included those 19 Jesters who were previously called to testify about having sex with underage prostitutes. It remains to be seen if the women’s case will be dismissed, settled or proceed to trial. I suspect that Schair will settle to keep his client lists from discovery. And to keep those 19 Jesters from lawyering up and testifying against him if they are so called. Plus, he has a 1- 6 losing court record as he’s tried to prove his innocence.

These women are one of the driving forces behind my journalism. I remember reading the statements of five Brazilian girls who went to their Federal Police about how a man named “Richard” convinced them to work on his boat to clean and cook. Upon arriving, they found they were to take drugs, get drunk and sell their bodies to Schair’s fishing clients.

One was 13.

This story has flown under the radar mostly. One Brazilian journalist covered it here.

Make sure the “close caption” feature is on and go to 4:50 to see pictures of the fishing boats and watch the girls I have written for. When I saw them, so young, I knew it was right to write for them. It’s my job as a journalist to give voice to the voiceless and fight for those who cannot fight for themselves. I am ultimately doing this to help the victims of these three groups so these guys, like Richard Schair and Paul H. Smith, can’t keep gaming the system.

Oh, I forgot to tell you.

Schair is also being prosecuted in Brazil for child sex related crimes.

Why is this not news, especially during World Cup?

This is why my e-Books are free, available to anyone interested. I’ve left well marked trails so all you need to do is to follow the bread crumbs, especially through the free 990’s available through Guidestar.org.

Thanks so much for reading this far.

The greatest crimes are betraying those who believe, the true believers. No matter if it’s those hard working Shriners who are exploited and used as a front. No matter if it’s those military veterans thrown to the wolves after the remote viewing unit was de-classified who are sadly associated with the dumbest group of smart people I’ve ever seen. Maybe the IRVA is just a front group to identify, track and work people deemed “psychic” because I doubt the military spent twenty years on a CIA-funded program for nothing.

All I know is that it’s time to hand this stuff off.

Time to investigate these guys, whether you are law enforcement, DOJ, an elected official, a nonprofit group or investigative journalist. It doesn’t matter if you are fighting against human trafficking, nonprofit corruption or fraudulent research.

There’s room for everyone under this umbrella.

Thank you,

Sandy from Seattle

All copies of material reprinted or duplicated from "by Sandy Frost" must include the following credit line: From Copyright © 2014 by Sandy Frost. Used by permission. http://sandyfrost.newsvine.com/