Hillary's Hunger Games

This will light your brain on fire. First, when I make a “controversial” statement, there should be a link to back it up. Second, there is so much public information, let me sum up my findings thusly:

Three Wikileaks led me to review over 50 U.S. Department of State press releases and speeches from 2009 to 2012 when Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State. These show how Hillary Clinton kept secret that if she ascends to the U.S. presidency, our new “Queen of the World” could rule us, meaning the whole world, by controlling everyone’s food.

As in direct, enforceable control of what is on everyone’s plate.

For everyone in the world.

The Codex Alimentarius system of “food security” has lurched along until the perfect storm.

Today is that perfect storm.

November 9 will be too late.

Many critics have been fighting this “food tyranny,” saying that the ultimate goal is depopulation by 3 billion.

One Wikileak is personal, trying to figure out if anyone knows about Hillary’s stand on labeling food?

The two other Wikileaks are the same business emails sent from two different senders. Both are dated October 18, 2010, emailed to Hillary and the head of the Department of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, from the American Beverage Association and the Food Industry Codex Coalition.

Both stated:

Dear Secretary Clinton and Secretary Vilsack:

On behalf of the members of the Food Industry Codex Coalition (FICC) we applaud the Administration's global commitment to food security, through its Feed the Future initiative, and urge your strong and continuing support for the US government's role in Codex to further this objective.

The FICC represents the interests of over 70 food companies and trade associations keenly interested in the international standard setting activities of the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC). FICC recognizes the critical role Codex serves to facilitate trade and protect consumer health.

The email continues on to cheer the Dept. of State and Dept. of Agriculture to:

“…increase its presence and influence in Codex.”

I learned about Codex by watching Gary Franchi’s “The Next News Network” the other night and I have been digging ever since.

Gary told his audience how one of Wikileaks’ John Podesta dumps let the world know that Hillary dreams of open trade and open borders. “My dream is a hemispheric open market with open trade and open borders.”

The exact Wikileaks quote is here:

*Hillary Clinton Said Her Dream Is A Hemispheric Common Market, With Open Trade And Open Markets. *“My dream is a hemispheric common market, with open trade and open borders, some time in the future with energy that is as green and sustainable as we can get it, powering growth and opportunity for every person in the hemisphere.” [05162013 Remarks to Banco Itau.doc, p. 28]

Gary then asked “What does that really mean?” and “Should we be concerned?”

“Yes, and I’ll tell you why,” he explained. “Codex Alimentarius and the World Trade Organization,” he said. Gary then asked us to write these terms down and look them up later.

According to the World Trade Organization, in their own document, Hillary’s dream could be your nightmare in the form of food tyranny through Codex Alimentarius, Gary continued. Codex documents say that Codex Alimentarius is a set of food standards adopted by the Codex Alimentarius Commission.

This sounds super secretry. Like Robert Langdon chasing Codex clues around Rome.

Guest Ronnie McMullen comes on and Gary starts the interview with “One of the points in Codex is that all nutrients, including vitamins and minerals are to be considered toxins and poisons. This is their own words. And are to be removed from all food because Codex prohibits the use of nutrients “to prevent treat or cure any condition.”

Gary said that all vitamins, CoQ10, vitamins A, B, C, D, zinc, magnesium, all of these that have a healthy positive impact on our body would be deemed illegal under Codex and would be reduced to negligible amounts for human health.

Ronnie says that this is possible because it’s all about the global elite, the establishment. “They want total control,” he suggested. A package he sent to Norway was sent back because it has pine bark in it.

Imagine that. How is tree bark made illegal in somewhere like Norway?

If Hillary makes president, Ronnie said, it will happen sooner than later.

We’ve got Codex Alimentariius, a global plan to control all the food in the world. We’re talking food on our own home table here, Gary stated.

So, this all boils down to Queen Hillary’s open borders, the World Trade Organization and how Codex Alimentarius makes all the food the same by making vitamins, minerals and herbs illegal. Oh, ok. Itty bitty amounts of nutrients may be available through a doctor’s prescription because there are no vitamin shops, no nutritionists, no naturopaths, no organic standards because vitamins, minerals and herbs are all illegal. There is a 50 pound restriction on game meat. Farm registration is for operations over $500,000.

So big pharma doesn’t like nutrition, Ronnie suggests. Codex does not want us to have natural supplements because natural supplements work. There’s a lot more money in pharmaceuticals.

I watched the video twice more. From this point, all the following digging is mine. Kind of like following bread crumbs. No one called and suggested I write this. I am not being paid by anyone for this. I am not working with anyone or any organization, pro or con.

Next, I Googled “Codex Alimentarius” and instantly found official Codex sites and those dedicated to fighting these food laws.

So what is Codex Alimentarius? The main site is here.

What is the Codex Alimentarius?

The Codex Alimentarius or "Food Code" was established by FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations) and the World Health Organization in 1963 to develop harmonised international food standards, which protect consumer health and promote fair practices in food trade.

According to the World Trade Organization (WTO):

FAO/WHO Codex Alimentarius Commission

The Codex Alimentarius is a collection of international food safety standards that have been adopted by the Codex Alimentarius Commission (the “Codex”). The Codex is based in Rome and funded jointly by the FAO and the WHO.

In the early 1960s, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO) recognized the importance of developing international standards for the purposes of protecting public health and minimizing disruption of international food trade. The Joint FAO/WHO Food Standards Program was established, and the Codex Alimentarius Commission was designated to administer the program.

The founders who established the Food Standards Programme and the Codex Alimentarius Commission were concerned with protecting the health of consumers and ensuring fair practices in the food trade. They felt that both of these objectives could be best met if countries harmonized their food regulations and adopted internationally agreed standards. Through harmonization, they envisaged fewer barriers to trade and a freer movement of food products among countries, which would be to the benefit of farmers and their families and would also help to reduce hunger and poverty. They concluded that the Food Standards Programme would be a solution to some of the difficulties that were impeding free trade.

The advantages of having universally agreed food standards for the protection of consumers were recognized by international negotiators during the Uruguay Round. It is not surprising, therefore, that the SPS Agreement and TBT Agreement, within the separate areas of their legal coverage, both encourage the international harmonization of food standards. Importantly, the SPS Agreement cites Codex's food safety standards, guidelines and recommendations for facilitating international trade and protecting public health.

The U.S. Codex Office is under the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is here.

According to the USDA on Food Safety, “Pathogen Reduction/Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) Systems—Implementation In 2000, FSIS completed implementation of its landmark rule, Pathogen Reduction/Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) Systems. The rule addresses the serious problem of food borne illness in the United States associated with meat and poultry products by focusing more attention on the prevention and reduction of microbial pathogens on raw products that can cause illness. It also clarifies the respective roles of government and industry in food safety. Industry is accountable for producing safe food. Government is responsible for setting appropriate food safety standards, maintaining vigorous oversight to ensure that these standards are met, and for operating a strong enforcement program to, among other things, deal with plants that do not meet regulatory standards.

Plants?

As in pot plants?

Codex Alimentarius categorizes cannabis with opium, heroin and other addictive, forbidden drugs.

The main site self-describes Codex Alimentarius as:

C O D E X A L I M E N T A R I U S is about safe, good food for everyone - everywhere.

International food trade has existed for thousands of years but until not too long ago food was mainly produced, sold and consumed locally. Over the last century the amount of food traded internationally has grown exponentially, and a quantity and variety of food never before possible travels the globe today.

The C O D E X A L I M E N T A R I U S international food standards, guidelines and codes of practice contribute to the safety, quality and fairness of this international food trade. Consumers can trust the safety and quality of the food products they buy and importers can trust that the food they ordered will be in accordance with their specifications.

On June 11, 2009, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told that years’ World Food Prize Ceremony that:

The issue of chronic hunger and food security is at the top of the agenda that we’re pursuing here in the State Department and in the Obama Administration.

Nearly a year later, on June 16, 2010, Hillary told the same award ceremony :

And Feed the Future is central to U.S. foreign policy today. But for many of us here – including Secretary Vilsack, Administrator Shah, my chief of staff and counselor, Cheryl Mills – it is more than a foreign policy commitment. It has become very, very personal. I remember two days after I became Secretary of State, talking with Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and telling him that food security was going to be at the top of our agenda. And I soon asked the State Department, USAID, working with Tom Vilsack at USDA, to pull together the experts in our government to begin talking about how we could better utilize the existing resources that we had…

So with research like this, we hope to have a triple impact. As farmers grow more food, people will have more to eat. The cost of food will decrease, so people can spend more of their income on education, health care, and other critical needs. And as farmers sell more, their incomes then contribute to broader-based economic growth.

Does Codex compliance create a new way to tax the poor in Africa? Does Codex compliance with farmers in Kenya mean they go into debt because they don’t understand the use of money? Does Codex compliance mean that Africans learn to use money so they pay for their own disease and deaths?

Remember the two Wikileaks about “Feeding the Future Imitative?” The one from the Food Industry Codex Coalition ?

Hillary told the Food and Agriculture Organization in Rome on May 6, 2011:

And that brings me to my second point: Maintaining, indeed deepening our commitment to sustainable agriculture and food security. As the director general said, food security is a foreign policy priority for our country, and happily, for an increasing number of countries and institutions. At the 2009 summits of both the G-8 and the G-20, global leaders did commit to significantly increasing their investments in food security with the pledges eventually totaling $22 billion. The U.S. Global Hunger and Food Security Initiative, which we call Feed The Future, to constantly remind ourselves that unless we feed the future, the problems in the present can never be resolved – Feed The Future was born here in Italy with President Obama’s pledge of $3.5 billion over three years. It is a comprehensive initiative, a reflection of the Rome principles for sustainable food security.

Rome principles for sustainable food security?

Rome?

So what do opponents want us to know about Codex Alimentarius? From Codex Alimentarius - The Sinister Truth Behind Operation Cure-All (From an original article by Ruth James):

The federal government must NOT ONLY CHANGE FEDERAL LAW, but must ALSO require state and local governments to change their laws as well to be in accordance with international law.

Not only that, but Codex Alimentarius is now enforceable through the World Trade Organization (WTO). If a country disagrees with or refuses to follow Codex standards, the WTO applies pressure by withdrawing trade privileges and imposing crippling trade sanctions. Congress has already bowed to this pressure several times and so have the governments of many countries.

It appears our government (as well as al others) is being manipulated one way or another to serve the goals of the UN, the World Health Organization and the World Trade Organization. Food control equals people control -- and population control. Is this beginning to sound like world government and one-world order? Could this be the real goal behind Codex Alimentarius?

The United States, Canada, the Europeans, Japan, most of Asia, and South America have already signed agreements pledging total harmonization of their laws including food and drug laws to these international standards in the future.

WHAT CODEX WILL BRING What can we expect under Codex? To give you an idea, here are some important points:

Dietary supplements could not be sold for preventive (prophylactic) or therapeutic use.

Potencies would be limited to extremely low dosages. Only the drug companies and the big phytopharmaceutical companies would have the right to produce and sell the higher potency products (at inflated prices).

Prescriptions would be required for anything above the extremely low doses allowed (such as 35 mg. on niacin).

Common foods such as garlic and peppermint would be classified as drugs or a third category (neither food nor drugs) that only big pharmaceutical companies could regulate and sell. Any food with any therapeutic effect can be considered a drug, even benign everyday substances like water.

Codex regulations for dietary supplements would become binding (escape clauses would be eliminated).

All new dietary supplements would be banned unless they go through Codex testing and approval.

Genetically altered food would be sold worldwide without labeling.

According to John Hammell, a legislative advocate and the founder of International Advocates for Health Freedom (IAHF), here is what we have to look forward to:

"If Codex Alimentarius has its way, then herbs, vitamins, minerals, homeopathic remedies, amino acids and other natural remedies you have taken for granted most of your life will be gone. The name of the game for Codex Alimentarius is to shift all remedies into the prescription category so they can be controlled exclusively by the medical monopoly and its bosses, the major pharmaceutical firms. Predictably, this scenario has been denied by both the Canadian Health Food Association and the Health Protection Branch of Canada (HPB).

The Codex Alimentarius proposals already exist as law in Norway and Germany where the entire health food industry has literally been taken over by the drug companies. In these countries, vitamin C above 200 mg is illegal as is vitamin E above 45 IU, vitamin B1 over 2.4 mg and so on. Shering-Plough, the Norway pharmaceutical giant, now controls an Echinacea tincture, which is being sold there as an over the counter drug at grossly inflated prices. The same is true of ginkgo and many other herbs, and only one government controlled pharmacy has the right to import supplements as medicines which they can sell to health food stores, convenience stores or pharmacies."

Central American Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA) & Dietary Supplements Rep. Ron Paul, MD, July 19, 2005 —

The Codex Alimentarius Commission, organized by the United Nations in the 1960s, is charged with "harmonizing" food and supplement rules among all nations of the world. As a result of Codex rules, those vitamins and minerals that would compete with medicines would require a doctor's prescription. The European Union has already adopted Codex-type regulations that will be in effect across Europe later this year (2005). This raises concerns that Europeans will challenge our relatively open market for health supplements in a WTO forum. This is hardly far-fetched, as Congress has already changed our tax laws to comply with a WTO order.

Make no mistake about it: those international standards are moving steadily toward the Codex regime and its draconian restrictions on health freedom. Pharmaceutical companies have spent billions of dollars trying to get Washington to regulate your dietary supplements. So far, that effort has failed, in part because of a 1994 law called the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act. Big Pharma and the medical establishment hate this Act, because it allows consumers some measure of freedom to buy the supplements they want.

The largely government-run "healthcare" establishment, including the nominally private pharmaceutical companies, want government to control the dietary-supplement industry so that only they can manufacture and distribute supplements providing any real benefit. If this takes place, as it has in Europe, the high-potency, beneficial supplements that you can now buy over the counter will be available, if at all, only by prescription and at a much higher cost. This alone is sufficient reason for Congress to oppose the unconstitutional, freedom-destroying CAFTA bill.

FDA and Congress are also working (FDA quite openly, Congress more covertly) toward the goal of harmonizing our health laws with Codex Alimentarius standards and guidelines.

After reading some of the Codex site, both international and U.S., my first conclusion is that layers upon layers of bureaucracy and committees and decision charts seem intentionally confusing. It’s like reading pages of gobble-dee gook without the secret code.

But one thing is clear.

A vote for Hillary will make her Queen of the World so she can reign supreme over the world, wielding food as a weapon, one plate at a time.

