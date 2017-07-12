Editorial: Trump Meme Wars Blows Up CNN, Misses SBA Head Linda McMahon

Lemming journos.

Linda McMahon, Administrator of the Small Business Administration.

Some news pros are SO stupid.

I mean, lemming stupid.

Take, for example, the meme of Donald Trump beating down “CNN” at a WWE event.

If anyone paid attention, they would see Donald Trump, the entertainer, as he uses comedy to sell one of his administration’s super-stars.

But nOooOOooOOo. Instead, everyone is flying off the rails, screaming like a bunch of losers “Impeach him” or “Crazy!”.

Yeah, President Trump is crazy.

Like a fox.

First, the real life face behind Mr.CNN is Vince McMahon. Wikipedia writes

“He currently serves as the majority owner, chairman, and CEO of the professional wrestling promotion (WWE) .”

Second, his wife, Linda McMahon, was confirmed to serve as Administrator of the Small Business administration on February 14, 2017.

The NYT writes:

“Linda McMahon

Small Business Administration

Confirmed by Senate: 81-19 Senate Hearing »

The former chief executive of World Wrestling Entertainment would oversee an agency that guarantees loans for small businesses, helps them get government contracts and supports their interests on Capitol Hill. READ MORE »

Ms. McMahon, who was introduced and endorsed by two Democratic senators, faced a smooth hearing. She emphasized her entrepreneurial background and said she would fight against restrictive government regulations on businesses.”

I can read the witty headlines now.

“Linda McMahon Body Slams Big Business!”

“Linda McMahon Clothelines Corporate Corruption”

Now, some of us work for others.

Others work for themselves.

In other words, entrepreneurs work for ourselves.

For example, I’ve got printers ink for blood.

My 45 year news career took off after I combined two years of award winning college journalism with my service as a sailor and got into tech writing.

Today I’m an online investigative journalist with an emphasis on nonprofit corruption. Other credits include author and publisher. More of an outlier, though I served in various capacities for the Society of Professional Journalists.

It doesn’t matter much to me that I am an original stock holder of Ahtna, Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation. Or that I am a US Navy veteran. Or that I am a woman. Or that I raised a transgender son.

A quick word about diversity in the newsroom. It’s a noble but misunderstood concept. If an employee has the experience and ability to do a job, hiring points! But today, a news person needs to be able to do it all, including risking their lives.

While I’m on my soap box, same with women in the military. If a person wants to serve on a ship or sub, they need to be able to carry themselves above reproach as well as carrying shipmate up and down ladders. After serving as an electronics technician in the Navy, my opinion is that women should be able to only type, give shots and cook.

But I digress.

Here is something not taught in journalism classes. Here are things I learned, starting in 1969.

There is no such thing as journalistic privilege.

We are not special. We are not entitled to anything.

We must earn our position, not have it handed to us because of our last name or who we know.

A journalist should never say or think “You have to tell me because I am a journalist.”

Even talking heads must embrace the fact that there is no ego in journalism. Or news.

Once those at the New York Times get laid off, then what?

They can surf to the Small Business Administration!

Funny how this works.

There, they will learn how to create a business based on their being information brokers. This is what journalists are becoming, information brokers. Now, how do the laid off turn this into income.

Or they can sit around whining instead of looking for ways to innovate, staying fresh and relevant. .

Or they can jump off the cliff, learning on the way down that no one will save them.

Sandy Frost is an Alaska Native (Aleut/Athabascan) investigative journalist. Her 45 years of journalism experience includes daily news, daily copy editing, radio news, technical writing, content writing and magazine writing. Sandy began writing online fifteen years ago with an emphasis on investigating nonprofit corruption. She is author of "Vampires of Charity: Secret Societies & Human Trafficking at Taxpayer Expense,"

